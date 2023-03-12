Laverne Cox Pops In Electric Blue Vera Wang Gown & Pointy Pumps on Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Laverne Cox has hit the red carpet at the annual 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles, where she’s hosting “E! Live From the Red Carpet.”

The two-time SAG Award winner popped in a striking gown featuring a dramatic aqua train, a custom look courtesy of Vera Wang. The design featured a light brown bustier style bodice with draped electric blue overlays and a black satin skirt and partially attached black sleeves. She accessorized with dangly Hanut Singh earrings with blue gems that seamlessly matched her glamorous dress.

Laverne Cox wears an electric blue dress featuring brown and black accents on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars. CREDIT: Getty Images

While Cox’s skirt eclipsed her shoes, the actress and host shared a video on Instagram, which you can peep below, that revealed her to be wearing a pair of classic pointy-toe black pumps.

Laverne Cox wears a glamorous blue gown at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

After years of acting in some of TVs most-watched shows, Cox recently became the host of her own show, “If We’re Being Honest With Laverne Cox.” As a red carpet host for E!, she often collaborates with stylist Christina Joy Pacelli for her looks.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Oscars Red Carpet 2023 Photos: All the Looks, Live Updates