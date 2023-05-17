×
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Flatters Her Feet in Thong Sandals for Superyacht Ibiza Beach Vacation

By Allie Fasanella
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Spotted On Vacation In Ibiza
Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are currently vacationing in style on the coast of Spain.

The couple — who have been together publicly since 2019 — was photographed aboard a boat with others in Ibiza on Wednesday. While the Amazon founder donned a light blue-gray polo shirt with beige pants, Sanchez modeled a plunging white halter dress featuring a floral eyelet design throughout and slinky straps with tassels.

The former entertainment reporter paired the breezy, open-back maxi dress with simple white thong sandals and shaded her eyes with aviator sunglasses.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spotted on vacation in Ibiza, white dress, white tom ford thong sandals
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are spotted on vacation in Ibiza on Wednesday, 17 May 2023.
CREDIT: Splash News

Sanchez and Bezos made their way off the boat, and she was seen carrying her flat slip-on sandals, which were noticeably stamped with Tom Ford on the sole. According to mytheresa.com, the style is crafted from leather and features monogram T-bar straps. The understated sandals were originally priced at $820.

As for Bezos, the 59-year-old billionaire sported green suede loafers.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spotted on vacation in Ibiza, white dress, white tom ford thong sandals
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are pictured on vacation in Ibiza on Wednesday, 17 May 2023.
CREDIT: Splash News

Bezos and Sanchez were seen relaxing on the deck of his massive new super yacht earlier this week, with Sanchez donning a Barbie pink bikini. The extravagant ship is reportedly worth $500 million.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spotted on vacation in Ibiza, white dress, white tom ford thong sandals, jeff bezos, lauren sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen vacationing in Ibiza on Wednesday, 17 May 2023.</p> <p>
CREDIT: Splash News
lauren sanchez, white tom ford thong sandals
Lauren Sanchez is seen carrying white Tom Ford thong sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to shoes, her style runs the gamut. She’s been seen in everything from white Chanel logo boots and gold metallic sandals to Alexander McQueen platform sneakers and pointy flats in various colors.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spotted in Mallorca on 17 May 2023.
CREDIT: GTres / SplashNews.com
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spotted in Mallorca on 17 May 2023.
CREDIT: GTres / SplashNews.com

