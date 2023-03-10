Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gives Little Black Dress an Edgy Twist in Black Pumps at Versace’s Fall 2023 Show

Lauren Sanchez accompanied her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, at the Versace fall 2023 runway show in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday.

The journalist wore a black minidress with an edgy touch of satin belts with silver buckles wrapped all over. Sanchez paired the fitted piece with sheer black stockings.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at Versace fall 2023 show on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Katie Jones for WWD

Sanchez accessorized with a silver-toned pendant necklace. She kept her jet-black hair in a sleek style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a mauve lip.

Sanchez was styled by Mich Shifman who also works with Nasim Pedrad, Camila Morrone and Jean Smart.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of black pumps. The sleek silhouette cascaded into a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

A closer look at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s shoes. CREDIT: Katie Jones for WWD

As for the founder of Amazon, Bezos opted for a black crewneck t-shirt which he paired with a fitted suit. He completed his look with a pair of black boots. The patent leather dress shoes featured a square toe and a slip-on style. The boots brought slight height to the look with a block heel that was about 1 inch tall.

When it comes to footwear, Sanchez’s shoe closet is filled with styles from famous designers like Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen. Sanchez often gravitates towards stilettos or strappy sandals like the ones she wore to the National Portrait Gallery Gala which she paired with a high-slit dress. If she’s off duty and spending time with Bezos or going for a Thanksgiving horseback ride, she will slip into a pair of comfortable sneakers from affordable brands like Nike and Adidas.

Donatella Versace switched Milan for Los Angeles to introduce Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday. The star-studded event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Cher, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the Italian brand.

