Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Brings Showgirl Glamour to F1 Miami Grand Prix Weekend in Sparkling Meadow Dress & Barely-There Sandals for Date Night

Lauren Sanchez had a sparkling moment as she spent her Saturday night out at the Gipsy King concert at Carbone Beach in Miami with her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The couple is making the rounds during the star-studded F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend.

The former “Extra” correspondent wore a sparkling mini dress that featured a picture of a meadow with trees just below the square neckline and flowers along the hemline of the dress, which was interrupted by a slit.

The sequin-embellished minidress is from a new capsule collection between Ibiza-based designer Annie’s and Clio Peppiatt.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on May 6, 2023 during F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend solely accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly curled style that complemented her minimal makeup that featured a pink lip.

The journalist completed the look by slipping into a pair of nude sandals. The leather heels featured a rounded toe decorated with a thin toe strap. The ankle strap of the sandals was supporting the added height from the stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

The philanthropist’s shoe closet is filled with pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from famous designers like Christian Louboutin and Maison Valentino.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on May 6, 2023 during F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend.

As for Bezos, the Amazon founder wore a deep red mesh knit Dries Van Noten polo shirt that featured a white lining along the short sleeves and collar. He paired the shirt with black fitted jeans while accessorizing with an assortment of beaded bracelets and brown sunglasses.

Alexander McQueen Oversized Sneakers.

Bezos completed the look with a pair of black Alexander McQueen sneakers. The leather low-tops featured a sleek silhouette with a rounded toe and a lace up closure. The sneakers elevated the look with an angled white platform sole.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on May 6, 2023 during F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Recently, the couple was out at Coachella last month dancing together to Bad Bunny’s second headlining set. Sanchez was seen wearing an allover sequined mini skirt with white sneakers while Bezos was in a light blue button down and jeans.

