Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Shows Off Casual-Chef Style in Dark Denim & White Top

Lauren Sanchez started up a new series on her Instagram called “Climate Friendly Fridays” where she will be sharing climate-friendly recipes, tips and activities with her followers every Friday. This first episode, which was posted yesterday, saw Sanchez making hummus in casual clothing.

For the cooking segment, Sanchez styled a white long-sleeve top with a v-neckline with the sleeves rolled up. On bottom, the former “The View” co-host wore dark-wash denim jeans in a high-waisted style.

On the accessories front, Sanchez wore a simple silver chain necklace fastened to a shiny diamond heart pendant.

In the caption of the video, Sanchez listed climate-friendly facts about chickpeas, writing that they are an easy source of plant-based protein and release fewer greenhouse gasses than many animal proteins. They are also a great crop for restoring and maintaining soil health.

The philanthropist has a classic sense of style. When it comes to footwear, she usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin, particularly at high-profile events as the girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

