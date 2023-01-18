Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17.

The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.

Lauren London attends the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry. The vibrant garment, made of stretch devoré-velvet and mesh, was decorated with a zebra pattern all over and included long sleeves, a fitted bodice and thumbhole cutouts.

To place more emphasis on her look, London accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and a collection of diamond midi rings. The Puma collaborator styled parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves. For glam, she went with sharp, winged eyeliner, a dust of blush and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the “ATL” star completed her outfit with pink metallic strappy sandals. The silhouette featured a pointy outsole, thin strap across the toe and sat atop a 6-inch stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

