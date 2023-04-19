Lauren London Delivers Business-Chic Style in Oversized Blazer & Sleek Stiletto Boots

Lauren London gave monochromatic style a sleek upgrade for her latest outing. The “You People” actress was spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday night.

For the night out, London was dressed in all-black attire. Her outfit included a sharp oversized black blazer. The overcoat featured shoulder pads, pointy lapels, streamlined buttons near the cuffs, side slant pockets and a curved hemline. The Puma collaborator complemented the piece with black form-fitting leggings.

Lauren London leaves Giorgio Baldi restaurant on April 18, 2023 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Sticking to a business-chic style moment, London accessorized with dark sunglasses and a top handle bag. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Without Remorse” star tied her outfit together with knee-high leather boots. The slouchy leather silhouette featured a triangular pointed-toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the cold months. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

A closer look at Lauren London’s knee-high boots at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on April 18, 2023 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Lauren London might be known for her roles in films like “ATL” and “This Christmas,” however she has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with Puma. London released two collections with the brand that are inspired by her love for Los Angeles and pay homage to her longtime partner and Grammy Award-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle.

