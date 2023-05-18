Laura Harrier Elevates Flare-Leg Jumpsuit With Crisscross Sandals at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Laura Harrier continued her chic style streak during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. The model was spotted leaving the Hotel Martinez in France today.

Harrier looked cool and casual during the outing, sporting a strapless jumpsuit. The sleek piece included a sharp, white overlay with a fitted bodice and flare-leg pants.

Laura Herrier leaves the Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: GC Images

To amp up the casual style moment, the “White Men Can’t Jump” actress covered her eyes with dark cat-eye shades and continued to accessorized with small hoop earrings, statement silver bangle bracelets and a leather shoulder bag.

Completing Harrier’s outfit was a pair of black heeled sandals. The slip-on silhouette featured a thick crisscross strap and was set on a small square heel.

Related Halle Bailey Gets Whimsical In Cutout Maxi Skirt & Cylinder Heels for 'Good Morning America' Gemma Chan Pops in Striking Red Cutout Dress and Hidden Heels at 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' Cannes Premiere Phoebe Waller-Bridge Suits Up in White-Hot Pantsuit & Sandals at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Harrier proved the versatility of the sandals while out during Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. She styled the shoes with a black and white polkadot midi dress and a black cardigan, which she kept tied around her neck.

Laura Herrier arrives at Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: GC Images

Harrier has become a leading figure in the fashion realm. For red carpet appearances, she tends to gravitate towards labels like Prabal Gurung, Christian Dior and Proenza Schouler. Harrier has also starred in campaigns for brands like Aldo, Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein.

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.