Latto Gets Daring in Plunging Sheer Minidress & Metallic Sandals at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party

Latto bloomed as she attended Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The star-studded event gathered artists of all genres to watch the newly Grammy-nominated singers take the stage. This is the first year that the singer has been nominated for a Grammy.

The “Big Energy” singer wore a white plunging minidress which had a sheer skirt with asymmetrical hemming. The cowl neck gown featured a mixed pattern that encompassed a floral and polka dot design with pink, black and turquoise tones.

Latto performs onstage during Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on Feb. 02, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Spotify

Latto opted for gold accessories with a pair of hoops and a necklace that featured an oversized crystal pendant. She kept her light brown hair in a curly updo style with face-framing pieces bringing attention to her glowing makeup that featured a pink eye look and a glossy nude lip.

The singer completed the look with a pair of gold sandals. The open-toe heels started at the ankle with a thin strap. The metallic sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

As Latto took the stage, she switched into an all-white look with a sleeveless top that featured front pockets and a belt strap. It matched her miniskirt that had a silver metallic belt. She completed her on-stage look with a pair of unique white sneakers. Her shoes featured a slouchy upper with a drawstring fastening around the ankles.

This past year has been very eventful for the “Longway” singer. She was awarded the People’s Choice Awards for New Artist of 2022 in the same week she was announced as Variety’s Hitmakers Breakthrough Artist. Latto also became a familiar face in the fashion realm starring in many campaigns including Savage x Fenty’s December drop and Steve Madden’s Fall 2022 campaign. She was also seen sitting front row at many fashion week shows for designer labels like Tommy Hilfiger, Sergio Hudson, and Mônot.

