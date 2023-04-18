Latto Serves Edgy Style in Beaded Bralette With Tiny Shorts & Fuzzy Boots for Coachella 2023 Performance

Latto put an edgy spin on bohemian style for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on Sunday. The “Big Energy” rapper hit the stage on day three of the event to perform some of her chart-topping hits and a new unreleased single. Latto also brought out some surprise celebrity guests including Lola Brooke, Saweetie and TiaCorine.

Latto looked festival-ready for the occasion, appearing on stage in a custom look created by Chris Habana. The Grammy-nominated artist wore a brown distressed crop top that was adorned with shells and beads. Latto teamed her top with denim boy shorts that were held up by a thick brown leather belt that read, “777,” the title of her debut album that was released in March.

Latto performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 16, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

(L-R) Latto and TiaCorine perform during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 16, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Sticking to an earthy vibe, the songwriter accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a brown leather arm cuff bracelet that included dramatic beads on the side. Latto parted her crimpy hair in the middle and opted for soft neutral glam.

(L-R) Latto and Saweetie perform during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 16, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

(L-R) Lola Brooke and Latto perform during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 16, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Completing the “It’s Givin” musician’s outfit was a pair of fuzzy cream boots. Latto’s style gave the illusion of Western boots as it featured an elongated white pointed-toe and thick pull tabs on the side.

Latto performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 16, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

