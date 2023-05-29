Lana Del Rey Channels Marilyn Monroe on Stage for Her Rio de Janeiro Concert

Lana Del Rey was one of the headliners at the Mita Festival In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil alongside artists like Haim, Florence and The Machine, Sabrina Carpenter, and many more.

For this performance, Del Rey paid homage to Marilyn Monroe rocking a platinum blonde hairstyle much like the one the iconic 50’s film star used to wear. Her outfit could have perfectly been part of Monroe’s closet as well. The singer wore a black three-quarter-sleeve top paired with a below-the-knee black skirt and a wide black belt with a golden metallic clasp at the waist.

Lana Del Rey Performing At The Mita Festival In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to accessories, del Rey wore only a pair of thin gold bracelets on her wrists and a white manicure that broke her monochromatic look.

Adding a touch of glam to her look, the singer slipped into a pair of gold strappy sandal heels with a shiny finish and thick secure straps around the heels. The style also seemed to feature soft pink feathers on the upper. The 2 to 3-inch heels worn offered Rey a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette. The shoe, along with its silver counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility.

Lana Del Rey Performing At The Mita Festival In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Del Rey’s styles are sleek and classic. The “Born to Die” musician often wears pointed-toe boots, ankle-strap heels and sharp pumps on the red carpet from brands like Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and X. Her off-duty looks frequently feature low-top sneakers by Keds, Skechers and People Footwear, as well as sandals from Billabong and Chanel. When it comes to performances, Del Rey also has go-to styles, including white Converse sneakers and embellished boots by Gucci and Jeffrey Campbell.