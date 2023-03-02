Lana Del Rey Receives Visionary Award in Lacy Romantic Dress & Gold Sandals at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Lana Del Rey made a rare red-carpet appearance at the annual Billboard Woman in Music Awards 2023 in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The singer, who was the recipient of the prestigious Visionary Award, embraced romantic dressing for the event.

Rey’s look was made up of a yellow lacy fabric with a paisley print. The “Summertime Sadness” songstress‘ dress was trimmed with florals and a high neckline.

Lana Del Rey arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic,

Adding some extra bling to her look, the hitmaker strapped on gold sandal heels with a shiny chromatic finish and thick secure straps. The 2 to 3-inch heels worn offered Rey a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette. The shoe, along with its silver counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility.

A closer look at Lana Del Rey’s shoes. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Related LIVE: Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 Suki Waterhouse Shines in Sheer Emerald Dress & Gold Sandals at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere Elizabeth Banks Talks Directing 'Cocaine Bear' in Vibrant Blue Dress & Strappy Sandals on 'Jimmy Fallon'

When it comes to shoes, Del Rey’s styles are sleek and classic. The “Born to Die” musician often wears pointed-toe boots, ankle-strap heels and sharp pumps on the red carpet from brands like Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and X. Her off-duty looks frequently feature low-top sneakers by Keds, Skechers and People Footwear, as well as sandals from Billabong and Chanel. When it comes to performances, Del Rey also has go-to styles, including white Converse sneakers and embellished boots by Gucci and Jeffrey Campbell.