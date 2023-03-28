La La Anthony Gets Sporty Chic in Leather Silver Jacket & Air Jordan 13 Retro Chicago Sneakers

La La Anthony posed for a quick photoshoot on Instagram rocking a silver and red leather jacket this Monday.

The “BMF” star took a minute to highlight her outfit while at a party with friends. “This jacket though,” she captioned the image where she’s seen wearing a vintage-inspired silver and red leather jacket. The piece is a collaboration between Vanson Leather and the New York-based brand Fly Genius.

She combined the jacket with a white tank top and high-waisted jeans. As usual, she also added sunglasses to finish her outfit and styled her hair in a tight and high ponytail that went all the way down to the end of her back.

Completing her look, the star slipped into a pair of Air Jordan 13 Retro Chicago sneakers. As she’s previously admitted in interviews and on her Instagram feed, the actress is a bonafide sneakerhead. Back in 2018 at the Foot Locker annual Gala, she told FN “I love [Air Jordan] 11s, I love the [Air Jordan] 1s, and I love all the Melo [Jordan Brand] sneakers. I’m such a Jordan fan, [Michael Jordan] is like family to me and my husband [Carmelo Anthony] is signed to Jordan, so having worn Jordans for so many years, I’m just obsessed.”

“People don’t realize how crazy my sneaker collection is,” she added. “I have a great sneaker collection, it’s something I’m really proud of.”

Although she’s often seen in sneakers of all colors, brands, and shapes when it comes to red carpets and special events Anthony doesn’t shy away from standout shoes. Christian Louboutin is her number-one choice for special occasions but she’s also often seen in pointed-toe boots of all colors and daring materials like patent leather, metallic fabrics, and snakeskin. Her shoe wardrobe is colorful, very varied, and definitely bold.

PHOTOS: La La Anthony’s Striking High Fashion Style Moments