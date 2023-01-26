La La Anthony Goes Wild in Animal Print Dress & Crocodile Boots on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

La La Anthony sat down on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” yesterday. During the interview, Anthony talked about being in a mother’s circle with Ciara, working with Eddie Murphy on Netflix’s “You People” and how she’s become a “crazy person” while supporting her 15-year-old son Kiyan on the basketball court as she discusses how he takes after his dad Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony donned a Stella McCartney sequined dress decorated with an animal motif for her daytime talk-show appearance. The style featured an asymmetrical silhouette, festive cutouts and piping on the round neck and shoulder edges creating an ideal maxi dress full of flair.

Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, making way for her coordinating metallic earrings.

For footwear, the “BMF” star strapped on a pair of crocodile-effect boots in an emerald green hue. They were designed with a slouch design, offering the ultimate ruching effect at the ankles. Between the embossed crocodile effect, pointed toe, and high stiletto heel, this style highlights the beauty of eclectic footwear. The style has major appeal as other celebs like Ayesha Curry and Kristin Bell kicking back in a similar model.

Since Anthony’s MTV “Total Request Live” days, she’s been one to watch in the style department. Her versatile fashion choices have always spoken to her unapologetic personality. Some of her go-to designers include LaQuan Smith, Vivienne Westwood and Brandon Maxwell. Her footwear needs are usually fulfilled with thigh-high boots and stiletto pumps, but she’s also fond of comfy sneakers like the classic Nike Air Force 1.

PHOTOS: La La Anthony’s Striking High Fashion Style Moments