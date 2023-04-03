Lainey Wilson Bursts With Color in Graphic Jumpsuit & Prada Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023

Lainey Wilson vibrantly attended the CMT Music Awards on Sunday night in Austin, Texas. The singer is the leading nominee of the night with six nominations including for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Saying What I’m Thinkin’.”

The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer wore a red velvet long-sleeve Michael Costello jumpsuit that featured a royal blue palm leaf all-over pattern. The fitted silhouette had a flared pant leg and a turtle neckline that sat right above a plunging cutout that stopped right before the multi-toned studded belt that accentuated the waist.

Lainey Wilson attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Wilson accessorized the look with gold star dangle earrings, a cutout cuff and an assortment of necklaces and rings that featured an evil eye pendant chain. She added a black satin clutch to the look that matched her wool hat that was decorated with a gold and black scarf band.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of red Prada boots. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette and a square toe. The boots brought towering height to the look with a platform sole and a block heel that was about 5 inches tall.

Wilson was styled by Nashville-based styling duo Juli & Jeri who can also be credited for the sheer lacy top and gold metallic platforms she wore to last year’s CMT Awards.

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

