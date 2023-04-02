Lady Gaga Channels Dr. Harleen Quinzel While Filming ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ in The Bronx

Lady Gaga was seen again this week while filming some scenes for her upcoming movie “Joker: Folie à Deux.” The pop star turned actor plays Harley Quinn and Dr. Harleen Quinzel in the much anticipated musical action drama, that is set to come out in theaters in October 2024.

For this particular scene, the New York-born star channeled Dr. Quinzel walking the streets of The Bronx in New York City – and returning to the iconic Shakespeare Steps made famous in the 2019 “Joker” film – in a dark green double-breasted faux-fur coat and bare face. The coat also featured diamond-embossed buttons on the front. She completed the look with a black and brown paneled leather crossbody bag which she’s been seen wearing during the filming of the movie.

Lady Gaga pictured filming at the “Joker: Folie a Deux” set at the Shakespeare Stairs in the Bronx on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Gaga’s ensemble was finished with a pair of retro-looking black leather pumps. The style included almond-shaped toes, a barely-there platform on the front, and thin straps around the ankles. Under her shoes were a pair of black socks with a white ruffled hem, adding a playful and childish flair to the Grammy winner’s look.

Lady Gaga pictured filming at the “Joker: Folie a Deux” set at the Shakespeare Stairs in the Bronx on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

In contrast to her alter ego Harley Quinn’s heavy-makeup look, when she’s playing Dr. Quinzel she barely wears any makeup and lets her hair down in loose natural waves.

Lady Gaga pictured filming at the “Joker: Folie a Deux” set at the Shakespeare Stairs in the Bronx on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Last week, the actor made waves after being seen characterized as Quinn for the first time since the beginning of the filming, wearing a modern version of the character’s signature white, red, and black outfit. Behind all the looks in the film is Oscar-nominated costume designer Arianne Philips who’s created looks for iconic movies like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “A Single Man,” “Walk the Line” and many more.

Lady Gaga is seen filming ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ in City Hall on March 25, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

As with her fashion choices, when it comes to footwear Lady Gaga is not one to shy away from the boldest looks and highest heights. For the red carpet, The “Bad Romance” singer tends to favor platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, and Alexander McQueen. Although rare, when off-duty, she’s also been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike.

PHOTOS: Discover Lady Gaga’s boldest Chromatica Ball looks in the gallery.