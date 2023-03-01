Lady Gaga Debuts New Dom Pérignon Campaign Embracing Dramatic Dressing in Artistic Performance

Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon’s latest collaboration sees the pop powerhouse starring in a short film that celebrates the beauty of the creative process. The new campaign in honor of Dom Pérignon unveiling its Vintage 2013 product is essentially an ode to the time it takes to perfect something exquisite.

Linking the maturation of vintage champagne to the process an artist goes through when creating something inspiring, the video shows Gaga working at a piano, writing music, as well as tapping into her inner ballerina.

Gaga wears various looks throughout the film, including a classic button-up shirt tucked into trousers and several dresses.

In corresponding images shot by Mario Sorrenti, the “House of Gucci” actress poses ethereally in a shimmering sheer gown that almost gives the illusion of water. The moody black-and-white shoot also sees her sporting two sultry black off-the-shoulder numbers. Gaga’s longtime creative collaborator Nicola Formichetti was brought on to style her for the dramatic campaign.

The “Bad Romance” singer first partnered with the revered champagne house in 2021 and last fall, she helped them celebrate the launch of two limited edition bottles with a star-studded party.

Over the years, Gaga has become known for her audacious shoe style, often stepping out in sky-high Pleaser boots that look impossible to walk in. Similarly, her outfits, on stage and off, consistently make waves.

This year Lady Gaga is also coming back to the big screen. In August 2022 it was confirmed that the singer will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in an upcoming Joker sequel, “Joker: Folie à Deux,” set to be released next fall.

You can learn more about the Dom Pérignon x Lady Gaga collaboration on their website.

PHOTOS: A Look at Lady Gaga’s Onstage Fashion From The Chromatica Ball