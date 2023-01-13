La La Anthony Looks Pretty in Pink Cutout Dress, Fuzzy Coat & Metallic Silver Pumps for ‘Today’ Show

La La Anthony joined the “Today” show this morning in New York City.

The “Think Like A Man” actress wore a hot pink long-sleeve midi dress that featured v neckline and a midsection cutout for her television appearance. The fitted silhouette opened up into a middle slit right underneath a tied string that brought a ruched look to the dress. She layered the piece with a cream-colored fur coat.

Actress and TV Personality La La Anthony seen arriving to make an appearance on the Today Show in New York City on Jan. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Anthony opted for minimal accessories with a pair of silver-toned teardrop earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a half-up style with soft curls cascading down the back of her dress. Her minimal makeup featured a glossy lips. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Ashley Stewart and hair stylist Natalee Rae.

Actress and TV Personality La La Anthony seen arriving to make an appearance on the Today Show in New York City on Jan. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of silver pumps. The textured heels started at the ankle with two straps hugging the bottom of her leg and ended with a pointed toe at the front. The pumps added height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

The “BMF” actress has always stayed a consistent figure in the fashion space. She was seen at multiple fashion shows last season sitting front row while designers LaQuan Smith and Fendi debuted their spring 2023 collection. Anthony has worked with notable women’s brands like Pretty Little Thing in the past to create a collection. She also hosted this year’s Met Gala with Vanessa Hudgens.

PHOTOS: La La Anthony’s Striking High Fashion Style Moments