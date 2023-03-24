×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

La La Anthony Gets Edgy in Cutout Top & 5-Inch Stiletto Boots for Pretty Little Thing

By Joce Blake
Joce Blake

Joce Blake

More Stories By Joce

View All
LaLa Anthony Showcases Her Stunning Figure For PrettyLittleThing Photo Shoot
La La Anthony at Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation
La La Anthony at Vogue World Fashion Show
La La Anthony at the LaQuan Smith Fashion Show
La La Anthony at Brandon Maxwell NYFW Show
View Gallery 8 Images

La La Anthony posed for a quick photoshoot wearing a Pretty Little Thing outfit, as seen on her latest Instagram this Thursday.

Anthony donned a cutout halterneck with sleeves and leggings with intricate waist detailing. She also added sunglasses to her outfit for an extra touch of edge.

LaLa Anthony was spotted in her latest fashion-forward ensemble for a sultry PrettyLittleThing photo shoot, showcasing her stunning figure and trendsetting style. The dazzling images feature LaLa rocking black rib knit cut out waist leggings and a matching black rib knit keyhole cut out top with statement sleeves. The daring yet chic cutouts accentuated LaLa's curves, while the form-fitting fabric demonstrated the perfect balance between style and comfort. With her hair styled in sleek waves and a confident gaze, LaLa Anthony once again proves she is a true fashion icon and an inspiration for fashionistas everywhere. Pictured: LaLa Anthony Ref: SPL5532654 240323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
La La Anthony was spotted in her latest fashion-forward ensemble for a sultry PrettyLittleThing photo shoot, showcasing her stunning figure and trendsetting style.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Completing her look, the star strapped on a pair of decadent lace-up boots in glossy leather with a formidable stiletto heel from Saint Laurent. Between the pointed toe to the Grommet lacing to the leather lining, the Italian-made pair creates a classic silhouette and pairs beautifully with the look. The stiletto heel stood tall at 5.5 inches, while the platform added 1.25 inches.

LaLa Anthony was spotted in her latest fashion-forward ensemble for a sultry PrettyLittleThing photo shoot, showcasing her stunning figure and trendsetting style. The dazzling images feature LaLa rocking black rib knit cut out waist leggings and a matching black rib knit keyhole cut out top with statement sleeves. The daring yet chic cutouts accentuated LaLa's curves, while the form-fitting fabric demonstrated the perfect balance between style and comfort. With her hair styled in sleek waves and a confident gaze, LaLa Anthony once again proves she is a true fashion icon and an inspiration for fashionistas everywhere. Pictured: LaLa Anthony Ref: SPL5532654 240323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
La La Anthony was spotted in her latest fashion-forward ensemble for a sultry PrettyLittleThing photo shoot, showcasing her stunning figure and trendsetting style.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Lace-up boots have been a popular fashion trend for many years, and they continue to be in style today. These boots are versatile and can be dressed up or down, making them a great addition to any wardrobe. There are several styles of lace-up boots that are trending right now, including combat boots, hiking boots, ankle boots, and work boots. Overall, lace-up boots are a versatile and fashionable choice that can add a touch of ruggedness and sophistication to any outfit.

When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. She is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS:  La La Anthony’s Striking High Fashion Style Moments 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad