La La Anthony Gets Edgy in Cutout Top & 5-Inch Stiletto Boots for Pretty Little Thing

La La Anthony posed for a quick photoshoot wearing a Pretty Little Thing outfit, as seen on her latest Instagram this Thursday.
Anthony donned a cutout halterneck with sleeves and leggings with intricate waist detailing. She also added sunglasses to her outfit for an extra touch of edge.
Completing her look, the star strapped on a pair of decadent lace-up boots in glossy leather with a formidable stiletto heel from Saint Laurent. Between the pointed toe to the Grommet lacing to the leather lining, the Italian-made pair creates a classic silhouette and pairs beautifully with the look. The stiletto heel stood tall at 5.5 inches, while the platform added 1.25 inches.
Lace-up boots have been a popular fashion trend for many years, and they continue to be in style today. These boots are versatile and can be dressed up or down, making them a great addition to any wardrobe. There are several styles of lace-up boots that are trending right now, including combat boots, hiking boots, ankle boots, and work boots. Overall, lace-up boots are a versatile and fashionable choice that can add a touch of ruggedness and sophistication to any outfit.
When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. She is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.