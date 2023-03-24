La La Anthony Gets Edgy in Cutout Top & 5-Inch Stiletto Boots for Pretty Little Thing

La La Anthony posed for a quick photoshoot wearing a Pretty Little Thing outfit, as seen on her latest Instagram this Thursday.

Anthony donned a cutout halterneck with sleeves and leggings with intricate waist detailing. She also added sunglasses to her outfit for an extra touch of edge.

La La Anthony was spotted in her latest fashion-forward ensemble for a sultry PrettyLittleThing photo shoot, showcasing her stunning figure and trendsetting style. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Completing her look, the star strapped on a pair of decadent lace-up boots in glossy leather with a formidable stiletto heel from Saint Laurent. Between the pointed toe to the Grommet lacing to the leather lining, the Italian-made pair creates a classic silhouette and pairs beautifully with the look. The stiletto heel stood tall at 5.5 inches, while the platform added 1.25 inches.

Lace-up boots have been a popular fashion trend for many years, and they continue to be in style today. These boots are versatile and can be dressed up or down, making them a great addition to any wardrobe. There are several styles of lace-up boots that are trending right now, including combat boots, hiking boots, ankle boots, and work boots. Overall, lace-up boots are a versatile and fashionable choice that can add a touch of ruggedness and sophistication to any outfit.

When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. She is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

