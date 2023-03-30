La La Anthony Takes on Lux Leather Trend in Cropped Biker Jacket & Pointy Boots

La La Anthony served chic spring style in her latest Instagram post.

The “BMF” actress uploaded a set of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing on the sidewalk of a New York City street. “Me szn @prettylittlething,” Anthony wrote under the post along with a brown heart emoji.

In the series of images, the media mogul poses in front of several sky-high buildings and storefronts, wearing Pretty Little Thing’s Tan Cross detail cropped biker jacket.

Sticking to a street-style aesthetic, Anthony complemented the outerwear with acid-wash cargo jeans. The baggy bottoms had a wide-leg fit, white paint splashes all over and large pockets on the side of the leg.

To place more emphasis on her wardrobe, the “You People” star simply accessorized with dark oversized sunglasses and diamond stud earrings. Anthony slicked her hair back into a high ponytail and styled it straight. For glam, she went with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

Related Victoria Beckham Poses in Backless Dress & Red-Hot Heels By the Pool Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Neon Bikini & Poses in White-Hot Boots After Canceled Dinner Edison Chen Brings Clot Ethos to First Timberland Future73 Anniversary Collaboration

Completing Anthony’s outfit was a sharp set of pointed-toe boots. The cognac-colored style peaked out slightly underneath her pants and included an elongated, triangular pointed-toe.

Anthony has released two collections with PrettyLittleThing. The second edition was launched in 2022 and included a size-inclusive range of curve-contouring mini dresses, must-have animal prints and go-to neutrals.

When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. The former MTV “TRL” host is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See La La Anthony’s High Fashion Style Moments in the gallery.