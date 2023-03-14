La La Anthony Models New Mea Culpa Collab in Lace Corset & Matching Gloves

La La Anthony took to Instagram yesterday to announce her collaboration with Mea Culpa. The limited-edition collection will launch on March 17 on the clothing brand’s website.

For the campaign, the “Think Like A Man” actress wore a bluish-gray Skims corset top with matching sheer gloves. She paired the look with matching sheer high-waisted tights.

Anthony accessorized the look with a white graphic beanie. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style cascading down the front of her ensemble. Her glamorous makeup matched her look with a gray eye look and a glossy nude lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Jackie Fraioli who also works with Adrienne Bailon.

Unfortunately, the television personality’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of strappy sandals or sleek pumps to complete the look. The actress also has a history of pairing fitted silhouettes with stiletto-heeled boots.

The rest of the campaign features Anthony pairing a variety of ensembles with the brand’s signature beanie. In another shot, she was seen pairing a black and white graphic beanie with a black crochet skirt set. Anthony added some vibrance to the campaign by pairing a gray set and satin jacket with rainbow-colored hair to bring out the pink lettering on the grey beanie.

The last time we saw the television personality was on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in January wearing a Stella McCartney animal print dress with crocodile boots.

Actress and TV Personality La La Anthony seen arriving to make an appearance on the “Today” show in New York City on Jan. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA The “BMF” actress has always stayed a consistent figure in the fashion space. She was seen at multiple fashion shows last season sitting front row while designers LaQuan Smith and Fendi debuted their spring 2023 collection. Anthony has worked with notable women’s brands like Pretty Little Thing in the past to create a collection. She also hosted this year’s Met Gala with Vanessa Hudgens.

