La La Anthony Channels Y2K Style in Fur Jacket & Pointy Boots for Dinner With Son Kiyan Anthony

By Ashley Rushford
La La Anthony mastered cozy street style for her latest outing. The “BMF” actress was spotted out in New York City with her son Kiyan Anthony on Tuesday night. The duo spent some quality time together and dinned at Carbone restaurant.

La La was effortlessly chic for the occasion. The media mogul wore a white faux fur jacket with a pale pink tank top underneath. She paired the pieces with high-waist denim jeans that featured distressed slits on the knee.

La La Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, New York City, Pointy Boots, Sneakers
(L-R) La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony out in New York City on March 21, 2023.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

La La Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, Pointy Boots, Sneakers, New York City
(L-R) La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony out in New York City on March 21, 2023.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Taking inspiration from the early aughts, La La accessorized with oversized square-tinted sunglasses. The “Power” star carried a white rectangle Fendi handbag and covered her long red wavy hair with a brown and cream beanie from her new collection with Mea Culpa.

Kiyan looked cool and casual for the mother-son date night. The 16-year-old star sported a dark blue Sergio Tacchini tracksuit with a simple white T-shirt. On his feet was a pair of New Balance sneakers.

La La Anthony, Pointy Boots, New York City, Celebrity Style
A closer look at La La Anthony’s nude pointy boots while out in New York City on March 21, 2023.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Completing La La’s outfit was a pair of nude pointed-toe boots. The silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe, zipper accent on the inner sole and sat atop a small cylinder heel.

La La Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, New York City, Pointy Boots, Sneakers
(L-R) La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony out in New York City on March 21, 2023.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. The former MTV “TRL” host is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

