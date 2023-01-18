La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Electric Blue Catsuit With Metallic Stiletto Boots

La La Anthony gave bold blue style a sharp finish for her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the television personality uploaded a new photo on the social media site, which sees her standing on a paved ground and under a ray of lights.

“Late nights & bright lights,” Anthony wrote under the post.

For the occasion, the “BMF” star wore an electric blue catsuit. The one-piece garment featured long sleeves, a high mock neck, a fitted bodice and skintight leggings.

To place more emphasis on her look, the “Power” actress simply accessorized with oversized earrings and futuristic sunglasses. Anthony styled her long tresses in a high wavy ponytail and rounded out the look with soft glam and a neutral matte pout.

Completing the media mogul’s look was a pair of blue metallic knee-high boots. The silhouette had a sharp, triangular pointed-toe, zipper detailing on the inner sole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the cold months. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. The former MTV “TRL” host is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

