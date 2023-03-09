Kylie Minogue Serves Preppy Style in LBD & 6-Inch Bow Heels at Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Kylie Minogue mastered preppy style at Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7. The Australian singer joined a star-studded front row that included Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Jessica Alba, Diane Kruger and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.
Minogue stepped out in sharp style for the high-fashion affair. The “Magic” artist arrived wearing a black velvet knee-length coat. The outerwear had lace detailing on the collar and was streamlined with gold buttons. Underneath, she wore a coordinating strapless minidress.
Minogue parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves. The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” musician simply accessorized her look with a white ruched Miu Miu handbag.
When it came down to the shoes, Minogue gave her wardrobe a boost with a pair of platform sandals that were also by Miu Miu. The slip-on silhouette had a large bow on the strap, a chunky outsole and sat a 6-inch triangular heel.
Miu Miu’s fall 2023 collection highlighted the spirit of the woman on the go, with Miuccia Prada pairing chic neutral tones of black, brown, tan and gray across sharp sweaters, dresses, skirts and coats. Hues of green, orange, pink and red added pops of color throughout the line — which featured sophisticated shoe offerings of chunky monk-strap loafers, peep-toe and buckle-strapped pumps. For a ladylike finish, every model carried leather handbags in the crooks of their arms throughout the show, including Goth, Emma Corrin, Liu Wen and Zaya Wade.
Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.
PHOTOS: Discover Miu Miu’s spring 2022 collection in the gallery.