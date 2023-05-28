Kylie Jenner Pops in White Midi Dress and Inverted-Heel Sandals in Paris

Kylie Jenner brought white-hot style to Paris this week.

While stepping out in the City of Light on Sunday afternoon, Jenner wore a monochrome summer outfit. The Kylie Beauty founder‘s attire featured a sleeveless white midi dress with a drop-waisted skirt, creating a breezy, minimalist appearance. Jenner opted to finish her outfit with a small white top-handled handbag, as well as thin black sunglasses and thick silver huggie earrings.

Kylie Jenner steps out in Paris, France on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Jenner slipped on a pair of matching white sandals to smoothly complete her outfit with a monochrome twist. The “Kardashians” star’s set featured thin white rounded soles, secured atop with thin ankle straps and thong-style toe straps. Her style was complete with thin white inverted heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, set at a crooked angle to create a whimsically modern appearance.

A closer look at Jenner’s sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Jenner is the latest celebrity to be spotted in a monochrome white outfit, just in time for summer. Similar ensembles, ranging from matching tops and pants to coordinating skirt sets, have also been seen in recent weeks on stars including Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Kylie Jenner steps out in Paris, France on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

