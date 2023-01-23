Kylie Jenner Elevates Electric Blue Slit Dress With Sparkling Padlock Boots at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner made another striking style statement during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The billionaire beauty mogul was spotted arriving at her hotel on Jan. 23.

After attending Schiaparelli’s “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired fashion show with a massive lion head on her shoulder, the “Kardashians” star stepped out in an electric blue long-sleeve Givenchy dress. The piece included thumb holes on the cuffs, a fitted bodice and one side slit.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Jenner simply accessorized with dark futuristic shades, a silver choker necklace and a small black purse. For glam, the media personality went with soft makeup and slicked her hair back into a bun.

When it came down to the shoes, Jenner gave her outfit a sparkling boost with Givenchy’s Shark Lock boots. The slip-on silhouette featured an almond-shaped toe, a 4G padlock on the right and left side and a covered 3.5-inch wedge heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

For footwear, the Kylie Baby founder tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation includes Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, she regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

