Kylie Jenner Rings in the New Year in Black Catsuit and Pointy Pumps

Kylie Jenner rang in 2023 in style.

The beauty mogul posted showed off her final outfit of 2022 in an Instagram post on Sunday. In her series of photos, Jenner wore a black strapless catsuit from Alaïa. The garment featured a small eyelet pattern throughout, with a plunging neckline. She also added a black fur coat to the look, and accessorized with silver stud earrings. The day before New Years Eve, Jenner wore another Alaïa piece in Colorado; a vintage shearling and leather coat from Alaïa’s “Edition” 1987 collection.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2yyq5NYwS/

Jenner added pointy pumps to complete the ensemble. She slipped into sharp pumps with an angular heel that reached at least 4 inches, covered in a black satin material. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 — when live events started happening again. The timeless style of shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Jenner, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the style.

When it comes to her footwear style, the “Kardashians” star goes for a range of different styles like pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies widely, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga.

PHOTOS: Check out Kylie Jenner’s impressive style evolution over the years in this gallery.