Kylie Jenner Leans Into Sharp Style With Jean Paul Gaultier Dress & T-Strap Pumps for Met Gala 2023 After Party

Kylie Jenner kept up with the stylish theme of the 2023 Met Gala as she departed her hotel in New York on Monday night. The theme for fashion’s biggest night was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The annual affair honored the legacy of Lagerfeld— the late designer who helmed fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi and his very own eponymous line.

Jenner continued to honor the legendary designer while stepping out after the event. The billionaire beauty mogul wore a black Jean Paul Gaultier dress that included a dramatic hourglass silhouette.

The corset dress included a plunging neckline, thin white straps that fell off the shoulder and a long maxi skirt. Adding a dose of glam to the look, the reality star accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and leather gloves.

Paying homage to Lagerfeld, Jenner’s outfit was completed with black T-strap pumps. The slick style had an elongated pointed-toe and a thin strap on the instep.

Jenner appeared on the red carpet at the Met Gala in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, which she paired with a robe that transformed into a cape. For footwear, the Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped into a pair of satin pointed-toe pumps.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

