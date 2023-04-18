Kylie Jenner Delivers Edgy Glamour in Latex Bodysuit, Mules & Toe-Loop Heels for Homme Girls’ Volume 9

Kylie Jenner was darkly dressed for her latest magazine cover: Volume 9 of Homme Girls. The $20 issue will be released on May 4, 2023.

While posing for the cover shot by Ilya Lipkin, Jenner wore an all-black outfit styled by Stella Greenspan. The Kylie Beauty founder‘s attire featured a latex long-sleeved turtleneck Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design bodysuit, complete with a woven All-In latex miniskirt accented by a slit ruffle hem. Her ensemble was finished with a pair of matching Vex Clothing latex stockings, as well as glossy black By Far mules with curved toe straps and thick flared block heels.

Kylie Jenner stars in Homme Girls Vol. 9. CREDIT: Ilya Lipkin/Courtesy of Homme Girls

Another shot from the accompanying editorial found Jenner in similarly sleek garb: a black Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design latex corset and briefs, layered atop sheer black Wolford tights.

Jenner’s next ensemble also included a black palette, with a metallic twist: a black Sarah Aphrodite dress woven with large gold rings on its sides for a cutout effect, paired with a delicate gold anklet.

Jenner continued her affinity for slick footwear in a sheer outfit, as well, featuring a gauzy dress and long leather coat layered atop matte underwear. A set of dark stiletto-heeled sandals with thin soles and toe loops finished the ensemble with a minimalist base.

Jenner’s final ensemble for the editorial tapped into her love for leather, featuring a glove-sleeved quilted black and olive green top by Mugler.

In her accompanying interview with writer Nicolaia Rips, Jenner discussed a range of topics, including her teenage years, founding her namesake beauty brand and her relationship to beauty and makeup over time — including her influence from mom Kris Jenner.

“She had all these beautiful Chanel eyeshadows that I was obsessed with. And so many lipsticks,” Jenner said. “I would just play in her makeup and get in trouble.”

