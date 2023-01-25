Kylie Jenner Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Plunging Corset Dress & Strappy Pumps at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Kylie Jenner served sleek style at the Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2023 show in Paris on Jan. 25. The event is one of the most anticipated of the season, as Gaultier tapped Haider Ackermann as the guest designer of the forthcoming collection.

Jenner made an elegant arrival at the affair. The billionaire beauty mogul and reality superstar wore a custom Jean Paul Gaultier strapless gown. The piece included a plunging blue and blush satin corset and a form-fitting black skirt.

Kylie Jenner attends the Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Jenner channeled Old Hollywood glamour with her hair and makeup. She added sharp winged eyeliner, a dust of blush and a neutral matte pout. “The Kardashians” star slicked her hair back into a bun and swept her curled bangs to the side.

When it came down to the shoes, the Kylie Cosmetics owner seemingly completed her look with a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette peaked out underneath her skirt and included a shiny, triangular toe and a thin strap on the instep.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

