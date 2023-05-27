Kylie Jenner Rings in Summer in Black Halter Style Dress and Coordinating Pumps in Paris

Kylie Jenner was spotted out and about in Paris today clad in a summery ensemble.
The former reality tv star was clad in a halter-style bodycon summer dress in black featuring an angular plunging bodice that transitioned into a fitted waistline and a flared and voluminous maxi-length skirt. The garment was also sleeveless with thick straps situating the dress around Jenner’s neck.
On the accessories front, Jenner toted a mid-sized black shiny patent leather bag with a quilted texture and gold hardware worn in tandem with dainty gilded jewelry, including hoop earrings, along with thin black 90s-inspired sunglasses. As for her hair, the Kylie Cosmetics owner styled her dark tresses in a deep middle part worn straightened and situated in a way that framed her features.
Flattering her feet, the social media star stepped out in black pointed-toe pumps that gave her look a fully black monochrome appearance. The pair was crafted of shiny patent leather uppers with elongated and sharp knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy construction. Thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels rounded out the neutral set, offering Jenner a conservative and walkable boost in height. Pointed-toe pumps, no matter the style or color, are a mainstay in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Jenner’s included. The footwear style offers the wearer’s look a classic and versatile touch.
For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.
PHOTOS: Check out Kylie Jenner’s impressive style evolution over the years.
About the Author:
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.