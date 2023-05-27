Kylie Jenner Rings in Summer in Black Halter Style Dress and Coordinating Pumps in Paris

Kylie Jenner was spotted out and about in Paris today clad in a summery ensemble.

The former reality tv star was clad in a halter-style bodycon summer dress in black featuring an angular plunging bodice that transitioned into a fitted waistline and a flared and voluminous maxi-length skirt. The garment was also sleeveless with thick straps situating the dress around Jenner’s neck.

Kylie Jenner enjoying lunch with friends in Paris on May 27, 2023. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

On the accessories front, Jenner toted a mid-sized black shiny patent leather bag with a quilted texture and gold hardware worn in tandem with dainty gilded jewelry, including hoop earrings, along with thin black 90s-inspired sunglasses. As for her hair, the Kylie Cosmetics owner styled her dark tresses in a deep middle part worn straightened and situated in a way that framed her features.

Flattering her feet, the social media star stepped out in black pointed-toe pumps that gave her look a fully black monochrome appearance. The pair was crafted of shiny patent leather uppers with elongated and sharp knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy construction. Thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels rounded out the neutral set, offering Jenner a conservative and walkable boost in height. Pointed-toe pumps, no matter the style or color, are a mainstay in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Jenner’s included. The footwear style offers the wearer’s look a classic and versatile touch.

A closer look at Kylie Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

Kylie Jenner enjoying lunch with friends in Paris on May 27, 2023. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

