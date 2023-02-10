×
Kyle Richards Shines in Velvet Green Blazer & Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Dinner With Friends

By Melody Rivera
Kyle Richards at Craig’s for dinner with Alexia Umansky
Kyle Richards had a standout fashion moment as she went out for dinner at Craig’s with her friends and daughter Alexia Umansky on Thursday night.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wore a light gray top underneath a green velvet blazer. She paired the jacket with blue mom jeans that featured slight rips on the knees and below the pockets.

Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards at Craig's for dinner with A her daughter Buying Bevery Hills star Alexia Umansky and friends on February 9, 2023. 09 Feb 2023 Pictured: Kyle Richards,. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA941480_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards at Craig’s for dinner with her daughter Buying Bevery Hills star Alexia Umansky and friends on Feb. 9, 2023.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA
Richards layered her accessories opting for a lariat, tennis, and pendant necklace all varying in length. She matched her jacket with a green oversized velvet clutch that featured a sparkling clasp. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a glossy nude pink lip.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of navy Manolo Blahnik pumps. The dark blue heels featured a bejeweled brooch detailing that sat right behind the pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards at Craig's for dinner with A her daughter Buying Bevery Hills star Alexia Umansky and friends on February 9, 2023. 09 Feb 2023 Pictured: Kyle Richards,. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA941480_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards at Craig’s for dinner with her daughter Buying Bevery Hills star Alexia Umansky and friends on Feb. 9, 2023.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA
The last time we saw Richards was at the People’s Choice Awards wearing a little black dress with chunky Saint Laurent platform sandals. The television personality was nominated for Reality TV Star of 2022 along with her co-star Garcelle Beauvais.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars started filming for their 13th season last month. Although some familiar faces will not be seen in the new season, Richards has announced that she will be returning.

Richards has a glamorous style. The television personality likes to slip on embellished pumps or vibrant sandals for a red carpet event. Her shoe closet is filled with heels from designer labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Amina Muaddi and Prada. When she’s having a casual day off camera, Richards usually goes for a pair of chunky sneakers or chic boots from Alexander McQueen and Louis Vuitton. She has also been seen working out wearing affordable shoes from Nike and Asics.

