Kyle Kuzma Goes Viral in Rainbow Knit Cardigan & Balaclava With Amiri Sneakers Before Wizards Game

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma managed to go viral yet again with another pre-game fashion moment.

Before going head-to-head with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, Kuzma was photographed outfitted in a multicolored knit cardigan. The slouchy style was paired with a matching rainbow balaclava.

On bottom, the forward sported teal trousers, adding an extra pop of color. He toted a black and red gym bag to complete the look. On his feet, the NBA star kept stride in sneakers from Amiri with a bulky, two-toned silhouette that gave his vibrant ensemble a sort of streetwear quality.

Amiri’s MA-2 two-tone sneakers CREDIT: Farfetch

Kuzma owned the look with confidence as seen in an Instagram post, the athlete captioning the photo, “Sometimes I wander into my closets and stumble on things and tell myself damn Thas fye.” Kuzma also tagged Ammar Multan, a photographer and UX Designer.

Though this isn’t Kuzma’s first viral fashion rodeo. NBA fans will remember Kuzma’s infamous pink sweater moment in November 2021, the colorful fashion choice going viral on Twitter. The sweater from Simons’ fall 2021 collection immediately sparked a slew of memes. Social media users began comparing the sweater to a “straight jacket,” “moo moo” and various cartoons like “Spongebob Squarepants,” “The Kids Next Door” and “Dr Seuss’ The Lorax” as well as other characters and their outfits.

The Wizards defeated the Mavericks on Tuesday by 127-126 and continued their winning strike last night, beating the Houston Rockets by 108-103.

