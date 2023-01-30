Kyle Juszczyk’s Wife Kristin Juszczyk Reworks 49ers Jersey Into a Fiery Corset & Styles With Red-Hot Boots for Football Game

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, has a knack for reworking clothes, and she has the fashionable receipts to prove it.

For the 2023 National Football Championship Game this Sunday, Kristin created a handmade outfit matching the San Francisco 49ers colorway.

Kristin took her husband’s jersey and fashioned it into a stylish corset crafted with plastic boning. She also added eyelets for the lace-up bodice, which created a Renaissance-inspired top.

For her pants, she traced her favorite trousers and constructed custom boot-cut pants in the same fabric as the jersey. To add an extra flair to the getup, she donned a black belt that cinched her waist and coordinated with the black numbers on the corset. She layered a longline red puffer coat over the look for style and warmth.

Kristin’s brown tresses were held back by a pair of stylish emblematic sunglasses. She carried a clear tote with a gold chain to stay within the NFL handbag guidelines, but she did it stylishly.

For footwear, the entrepreneur selected scene-stealing pointy-toe stiletto boots in a fiery red hue. She hoisted her look by at least 3 inches. The shoe was designed with a synthetic upper and synthetic leather. Jeffrey Campbell, Paris Texas, Bottega Veneta and Simon Miller have created their own takes on the red-hot boot, making it a trend to watch.

Kristin has an affinity for fashion, as seen by her unique game-day looks. She double-majored in commerce and fashion at the University of Rhode Island. When it comes to footwear, she has no problem kicking back in Giaborghini x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rosie Boots or mustard yellow Nike Women’s Air Force 1 ’07 SE Sneakers.

The San Francisco 49ers were defeated 7-37 by Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday night’s game. The Eagles won the National Football Conference title and are now Super Bowl bound, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.

