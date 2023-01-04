Kristin Davis Adds Comfy Twist to Oscar de la Renta Floral Dress With Ugg Boots on Set of ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2

Kristin Davis kept it cute and comfy as she walked around the film set of HBO Max’s hit show “And Just Like That…”

In true Charlotte York fashion, Davis tapped into her sophisticated chic aesthetic by wearing an Oscar de la Renta multicolor floral cotton tank dress. The design was “inspired by the luminous days of coming summer, and our multicolor floral print is highlighted on the cool tone of slate,” according to the brand.

Kristin Davis is seen at the film set of the ‘And Just Like That’ TV series on Jan. 04 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Between the crisp poplin, the full skirt, and the matching belt that perfectly cinches the waist, this frock was made for Davis’s character’s preppy wardrobe. She coupled the dress with a crossbody bag from Bulgari crafted in beige raffia, complete with ivory opal calf leather sides and outlined in beige raffia fringes.

The actress kicked back in a pair of classic short boots by UGG in the color Starry Night, reminiscent of a dark blue sky.

Comfort was most definitely the priority since Davis has been seen in this pair before while working behind the scenes of “And Just Like That…” Previously, she opted for a blue zip-up drawstring hoodie and matching sweatpants, but this time she decided to make a case for chic dresses and cozy footwear. Normally, the “Couples Retreat” star is all about classic shoes like pumps and stilettos as it is consistent with her personal style philosophy.

Ironically, Davis’s style isn’t far removed from Charlotte York’s fashion choices. They both lean into clean and classic staples. Both personas are good for a logo knit, a little black dress, and even a vibrant floral dress. While Charlotte may have been a former Ralph Lauren teen model, we think Davis could strut the runways these days with her unwavering elegance.

