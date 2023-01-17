Kristin Chenoweth Wears Same Dress As ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Lisa Rinna & Mary Cosby With Silver Pumps on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Kristin Chenoweth glistened as she joined “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday night. During the interview, the actress revealed to host Andy Cohen that she is currently working on a brand new project for Broadway.

The “Boy Next Door” actress wore a sparkling gold sequined long-sleeve Alex Perry dress, that is very familiar to the fans of “Real Housewives.”

On the late-night show, Chenoweth and Cohen talked about other celebrities who have worn the same style before, including “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” alumn Mary Cosby and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna.

Kristin Chenoweth and Fraser Olender star on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Chenoweth kept the focus on the popular piece with minimal accessories. She opted for a pair of gold earrings and an assortment of silver-toned rings. The singer kept her platinum blond locks in a voluminous high ponytail away from her face that modeled a glamorous makeup look that featured a smokey eye and a glossy lip.

Kristin Chenoweth stars on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The actress completed the look with a pair of silver pumps. The metallic heels featured a sleek silhouette that had a sharp finish with a pointed toe. The pumps added height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Chenoweth was styled by Deborah Watson who has also worked with other stars like Brooke Shields, Emily Ratajkowski and Dakota Fanning.

Kristin Chenoweth stars on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The “Wicked” star has been seen sitting front row at runway shows for designer brands like Christian Siriano and Rebecca Minkoff. Even when she’s off stage, Chenoweth loves to wear dramatic ensembles filled with sparkling embellishments and vibrant colors. She often gravitates toward fitted silhouettes which she pairs with platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps like the ones she wore with this look. Her shoe closet is filled with various styles from labels like Christian Louboutin, Sergio Rossi and Prada.

