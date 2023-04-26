Kristin Cavallari Embraces Sensual Glamour in Lace Bra & Sandals for New Uncommon James Project

Kristin Cavallari had a daring fashion moment as she posed for an upcoming project of her jewelry line, Uncommon James. The photoshoot marks the 6th anniversary since she launched the company in 2017.

The “Very Cavallari” star wore a black lace bra with matching high-waisted cutout briefs. She layered the set with a black blazer.

Cavallari accessorized the look with three gold necklaces with one featuring a lock pendant. She added two linked bracelets and a pair of textured bulky hoops. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a nude lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Kate Synnot and hairstylist Justine Marjan.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The heels featured an almond toe decorated by a toe strap. The back of the heels was supported by a slingback strap and a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

The rest of the shoot featured two more all-black looks featuring pendant necklaces and leather calf-high combat boots.

Cavallari was styled by Dani Michelle who can also be credited for the corset top & white pumps she posted to Instagram earlier this month. The stylist also dresses other stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Maren Morris.

The last time she was strolling outside on Earth Day. The “Balancing in Heels” author posed on her Instagram story wearing a pair of denim shorts with thong sandals.

For formal occasions, Cavallari often slips into strappy sandals and platform heels from labels like Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta. Off-duty, she is usually seen in an assortment of boots, mules and sneakers from brands like Alexander McQueen. When she’s not stepping out in a formal style, Cavallari is most likely working on her clean skincare brand, Uncommon Beauty, or her jewelry line, Uncommon James.

