Kristin Cavallari Gets Sleek in Black Turtleneck Dress & Knee-High Boots

Kristin Cavallari donned an all-black ensemble yesterday, sharing the outfit through a mirror selfie posted on her Instagram Story.
Cavallari’s look was comprised of a simple black long-sleeve turtleneck dress which she wore with shiny all-gold jewelry, most likely from her own brand Uncommon James, which included a plethora of rings and a large watch.
The former “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” star toted a black and white houndstooth printed mini bag with gold hardware that matched her jewelry. As for her hair, Cavallari styled her long blond locks parted down the middle and worn in beachy waves.
When it came down to footwear, Cavallari sported black leather knee-high boots with sharp pointed toes and an appealing matt finish that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height certainly made the social media star taller, while streamlining her silhouette, thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.
Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.
For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.
Cavallari founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.
