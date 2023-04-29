Kristin Cavallari Poses in Polka Dot Lingerie and Red Crocodile Slippers for L’Officiel India

Kristin Cavallari is having a lingerie moment. Last week, the TV personality rocked a black lace bra and high-waisted cutout briefs in a photo shoot for her jewelry line, Uncommon James, and this week she’s on the cover of L’ Officiel India on another lingerie-inspired outfit.

The “Very Cavallari” star wore a red two-piece ensemble by Mexican designer Alexia Ulibarri. The outfit featured a polka-dotted tulle blouse with round buttons on the front and ruffled details on the shoulders and front, and matching sheer trousers.

Stylist Ilaria de Plano chose to accessorize the look with a pair of earrings by Bonheur and gold rings from Androhmeda.

When it came to beauty, the TV personality turned entrepreneur, kept her blond locks down and parted in the middle with soft waves and finished it with warm makeup in earthy and nude tones.

Cavallari and her team topped the outfit with a pair of red faux crocodile leather slippers from Steen. The $198 foldable style features a red crocodile embossed leather upper and it’s handcrafted in Italy with Sheepskin leather with a goatskin inner lining and a flat leather sole.

Red Crocodile Embossed Leather Slippers By Steen.

When it comes to footwear, Cavallari is often seen in strappy sandals and platform heels from labels like Gucci, Jimmy Choo, and Bottega Veneta. When off-duty, she tends to favor boots, mules, and sneakers from brands like Alexander McQueen. When she’s not in front of a camera, Cavallari is most likely working on her clean skincare brand, Uncommon Beauty, or her jewelry line, Uncommon James.

