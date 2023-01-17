Kristin Cavallari Means Business in Plaid Blazer & Uncommon James Jewelry

Kristin Cavallari shared an outfit selfie to her Instagram Story today, captioning the photo “business attire” which is what she was wearing.

Comprised of a gray and red plaid blazer, Cavallari’s look was put together but made casual with the addition of a white t-shirt. On bottom, the brand owner wore what appeared to be black high-waisted trousers.

Cavallari no doubt accessorized with Uncommon James jewelry in gold consisting of a chain necklace, watch and dainty rings. As for her hair, the “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” star wore her shaggy blond locks in a middle part styled in loose curls.

Kristin Cavallari taking a photo via her Instagram Story on Jan. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Via Instagram

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

In a similar fashion, Cavallari got ready for another segment of “Back To The Beach” while wearing a white floral corset top with tied spaghetti straps. She paired the fitted top with light blue high-waisted jeans that featured ripped detailing that sat right on her knees. The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of nude sandals.

PHOTOS: Kristin Cavallari’s Street Style Evolution Through the Years