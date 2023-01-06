Kristin Cavallari Celebrates 36th Birthday in White Hot Skort & Leg-Climbing Sandals

Kristin Cavallari rang in year 36 in style. The “Laguna Beach” alum posted to her Instagram story on Thursday before going to dinner to celebrate her birthday.

On Instagram Story, Cavallari revealed her white monochrome look. She wore a white-hot long-sleeve blouse with a v-neckline. She added a matching skort to the outfit with a wrapped style that was attached with a white chain.

Cavallari poses in a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

The reality tv star accessorized her look with a small white quilted Chanel bag with a silver chain strap, as well as a few silver rings.

For her footwear, Cavallari continued with the white-hot theme. She wore white heels with double straps across the toes. The sandals also featured a lace-up style with laces climbing her ankles. The shoes were rounded out with a sharp heel, reaching at least 4 inches in height.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

She has also dipped her toes into the fashion and wellness industries; Cavallari founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

PHOTOS: Discover Cavallari’s street style evolution over the years.