Kristen Bell Takes All-Black Dressing Up a Notch With Angular Satin Pumps for ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere

Kristen Bell attended the season 3 premiere of “Party Down” in Los Angeles yesterday.

Similar to her co-star Jennifer Garner, Bell wore an all-black ensemble comprised of a Lafayette 148 wrap jacket that fell off-the-shoulders, forming a wide almost exaggerated collar. The garment featured a belted waistline, the ends of the seemingly built-in belt hanging from the knotted base, diversifying the silhouette.

Kristen Bell at the season 3 premiere of “Party Down” in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

On bottom, “The Good Place” star styled black tailored trousers with wide legs finished with an undetectable side zip. On the accessories front, Bell toted a black leather Annie Bing mini “Luna” bag featuring the designer brands moniker on the front in small embossed gold lettering. Bell styled her blond tresses parted down the middle, straightened and curled inwards at the ends.

Bell opted for a sharp satin addition to her ensemble when it came down to footwear, stepping out in a pair of black pointed-toe pumps, also from Lafayette 148. The pair featured thick angular heels, around 3 to 4 inches, a sculptural structure, triangular toes and a sturdy construction.

Lafayette 148 satin high heel. CREDIT: Lafayette 148

In addition to the uniquely curved heels, the slip-on pumps also feature cushioned soles. The footwear silhouette is commonplace for many celebrities, Bell included, for its endless versatility.

Kristen Bell and Ryan Hansen at the season 3 premiere of “Party Down” in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The “Queenpins” actress is known for wearing slippers, slides and clogs by Birkenstock, Ugg and Allbirds when off-duty. Bell also often wears comfy sneakers by Nike and Under Armour, as well as Dr. Martens boots. Bell’s red carpet footwear includes styles from Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

