Kristen Bell Suits Up in Pink Blazer & White Pumps at SXSW 2023 With Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell suited up for her latest outing.

The “Frozen” star joined her husband Dax Shepard at the South by Southwest festival on Thursday in Austin. The couple attended the Building a Brand Through Community session, which was held at the Austin Convention Center. They were accompanied by business partner Erica Buxton, as they talked about their children’s brand Hello Bello.

Shepard and Bell attend “Featured Session: Building a Brand Through Community during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals” on March 16 in Austin. CREDIT: Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Images for SXSW

Bell wore a pretty pink suit to the talk. She paired a bubblegum pink blazer with matching wide-leg trousers. The actress added a white tank top under her jacket and wore her hair up to show off drop earrings from Kendra Scott.

Bell attends “Featured Session: Building a Brand Through Community during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals” on March 16 in Austin. CREDIT: Rick Kern/FilmMagic

Bell completed her look with a pair of white pumps. Her sharp footwear featured prominent pointed toes, as well as thin stiletto heels ranging around 4 inches in height.

The “Queenpins” actress is known for wearing slippers, slides and clogs by Birkenstock, Ugg and Allbirds when off-duty. Bell also often wears comfy sneakers by Nike and Under Armour, as well as Dr. Martens boots. Bell’s red carpet footwear includes styles from Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music, and more fields. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film, and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage.

PHOTOS: Check out Kristen Bell’s red carpet style evolution.