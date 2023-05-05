Kristen Bell Joins Nonprofit School Event in Black Leather Jumpsuit & Fuzzy Shoes

Kristen Bell put on an edgier display for a recent charity event.

The “Frozen” star attended the Citizens Of The World Charter Schools Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event celebrated the nonprofit organization that operates a network of public charter schools across Los Angeles.

To the gala, Bell donned a black leather jumpsuit. Her outfit featured a button-down top with a collar as well as a cinched-in waist and a straight-leg opening. She kept her accessories to a minimum for this event, but she wore a black metal ring as well as black metal thick hoop earrings.

Bell attends the Citizens of the World Charter Schools Gala on May 4 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

The “Veronica Mars” alum slipped into an unexpected pair of shoes to complete her look. She wore a pair of pointed-toe heels that were made of a beige rattan material but covered in red and black fur. Fuzzy shoes seem to be on the rise, as many Fall Winter 2023 collections that were displayed during fashion month earlier this year included the style. Burberry, Gia Borghini, Casadei and By Far also had some fuzz in their fall winter ’23 collections.

A closer look at Bell’s shoes. CREDIT: Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

The “Queenpins” actress is known for wearing slippers, slides and clogs by Birkenstock, Ugg and Allbirds when off-duty. Bell also often wears comfy sneakers by Nike and Under Armour, as well as Dr. Martens boots. Bell’s red-carpet footwear includes styles from Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

PHOTOS: Click here to check out Kristen Bell’s red carpet style evolution through the years.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.