Kris Jenner Has Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Crystal-Embellished Khaite Jacket & Prada Boots

Kris Jenner stopped by Tiffany & Co’s revamped Fifth Ave flagship in New York on Saturday.

The business mogul posted a video to her Instagram, having breakfast at Tiffany’s newest eatery. Jenner is perched at the bar drinking her signature martini, while her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, stands behind her preparing her drink.

Jenner sported a crystal-embellished suit jacket by Khaite. She accessorized with eye-catching earrings and her signature oversized glasses. Gamble was wearing a black t-shirt and matching bucket hat for a more understated look.

As for footwear, Jenner completed her look with a pair of Prada combat boots. Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread.

Just like her daughters, the industry mogul is constantly revamping her style. Whether on the red carpet or filming for her hit Hulu show, The Kardashians, Jenner is always experimenting with new prints and styles. That being said, you can almost always find Jenner sporting designer flock, be it a tailored black blazer or statement-making shades. Without a doubt, Jenner’s closet is dominated by the color black.

In terms of footwear, Jenner has an expansive shoe collection that would make any shoeaholic jealous. When it comes to her shoe wardrobe, diversity is the name of the game. We’ve seen the star rocking pumps—shoutout to the hot pink studded Valentino pumps she wore to the Hulu premiere of The Kardashians—boots, sandals, and even sneakers. As for brands, Jenner keeps it high-end with household names like Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman.

PHOTOS: Kris Jenner’s Sharpest Red Carpet Looks Through the Years