Kris Jenner Suits Up in Schiaparelli & Heels for Paris Hilton x Klarna’s House of Y2K Launch Party

Kris Jenner attended Paris Hilton’s Y2K-themed event with Klarna wearing a sleek number.

The nostalgia-filled launch party took place in Los Angeles last night and included an interactive experience that did a deep dive into how fashion trends and shopping have evolved over the past 20 years. Jenner posed with her gal pals, Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton and Faye Resnick, in equally stunning looks.

The mogul matriarch wore a long coat dress from Italian fashion designer Schiaparelli. The garment was crafted from crumpled black velvet with an astrakhan effect. Keeping with the brand’s golden motif, the sleeves were designed with gilded brass buttons at the cuffs in the form of Schiaparelli codes such as body parts and a Padlock.

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick attend the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K Launch Party on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Klarna

For accessories, she wore Schiaparelli Face Pendant Earrings, retailing for $2,210. They were designed with gilded brass in the shape of a trompe l’oeil Eye painted green resin. No details were left behind as each eyelash and cascading tear was dotted with a pearl. She completed the look with classic black sunglasses

Her heels were hidden, but it is likely she threw on a pair of sleek pumps as she did in a recent campaign with her daughter, Khloe Kardashian. The business-chic style couples nicely with most outfits.

Kris Jenner strolls with Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Jenner opts for styles that are sharp and modern. The former flight attendant often boosts her red carpet looks with heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Tamara Mellon, Valentino and Tom Ford. Off-duty, her footwear continues to take a turn for the sleek from combat, platform and heeled boots by Pinko, Prada and Amina Muaddi. Her casual outfits regularly feature athletic sneakers from a range of brands, including Balenciaga, Hoka One One and Nike.

