Kris Jenner’s Feet Sparkle in Meghan Trainor ‘Mother’ Music Video With Crystal Sandals

Meghan Trainor tapped the inimitable Kris Jenner to star in her new “Mother” music video and the looks are fierce.

The “Kardashians” matriarch makes her debut lip-synching to Trainor’s vocals in a glamorous retro look complete with a blonde bob, bling and a white Cult Gaia gown. The column gown featuring puffed sleeves is styled with matching opera gloves for good measure.

CREDIT: VEVO

As for shoes, while dancing atop a pink platform, Jenner can be seen sporting a pair of crystal-adorned sandals that perfectly complement her sparkling drop earrings and necklace. The flashy style appears to have a shiny metallic sole and a stiletto heel measuring approximately 3 inches tall.

CREDIT: VEVO

Meanwhile, her next appearance sees her in a dramatic black velvet gown with long sleeves and a mermaid skirt that hides her shoes. Again, the reality star and businesswoman dons gloves and an assortment of eye-catching jewelry.

The video directed and choreographed by Charm La’Donna garnered a slew of praise from Jenner’s daughters on social media, with Kourtney Kardashian writing “THAT IS MY MOTHER 🔥.” Khloe Kardashian also commented: “Stop it I’m f—ing screaming! I am f—ing screaming! Oh my God thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters.”

Trainor’s new single, which samples The Chordettes’ 1954 hit “Mr. Sandman,” is a part of the new deluxe release of her fifth album “Takin’ It Back,” which dropped in October.

This is hardly the first time the 67-year-old has been featured in a music video. In 2018, she memorably turned up as Regina George’s mom in Ariana Grande’s “Thank You, Next” video.

Watch the full video below.