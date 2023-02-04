Kris Jenner Goes Winter-Chic in White Coat With Leather Boots to Officiate Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi’s Vow Renewal

Kris Jenner played an essential part at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi’s surprise vow renewal on Tuesday. “The Kardashians” star officiated the ceremony, which featured a star-studded guest list.

Taking on the winter-chic style, Jenner donned a structured white coat buttoned, covering up a black turtleneck top.

The socialite completed her look with black skintight pants and matching knee-high leather boots. The footwear style featured a chunky sole, adding an edgy flair to her ensemble.

DeGeneres was surprised by her wife with a vow renewal ceremony during Rossi’s 50th birthday party. The couple originally got married at their home in Beverly Hills on Aug. 16, 2008, in front of 15 guests.

“Welcome to Portia’s birthday party and to the newest home of one of my favorite couples, two of my BFs and the record holders for the most homes ever purchased in one city, ever,” Jenner said at the beginning of the ceremony, as seen on DeGeneres’ YouTube channel. “These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with.”

Country singer Brandi Carlile performed “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” during the soireé. Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Melissa Etheridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all in attendance.

