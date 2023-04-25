Kris Jenner Slips Into Pointy Boots for Lakers Game With Corey Gamble & Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner stepped out in sharp style for the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 117-111 in game 4 of the first round of playoffs.

Jenner sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena with her partner Corey Gamble, daughter Kim Kardashian and grandson Saint West. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family donned a berry-colored pantsuit. Jenner’s ensemble included a blazer and pleated flare-leg trousers.

(L-R) Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Saint West at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Saint West at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

Jenner’s overcoat featured pointy shoulder pads, sleek lapels and side slant pockets. Further elevating her outfit, “The Kardashians” star accessorized with dark sunglasses and oversized silver hoop earrings.

Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble sported a dark green monochromatic look. The business executive sported a long-sleeve silk top with coordinating pants and a leather bucket hat. On his feet was a pair of dark green sneakers.

Rounding out Jenner’s sophisticated style was a pair of pointy leather boots. The dark silhouette peaked out underneath her pants and included an elongated triangular toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Kris had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes, the business mogul has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet.

However, with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pantsuits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

