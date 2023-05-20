Kourtney Kardashian Rocks White Overalls, Pointy Boots and a Birkin Bag for Blink-182’s MSG Concert

Kourtney Kardashian attends the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The High Line in New York City on Sept. 13, 2022.

Kourtney Kardashian was the No. 1 fan of her husband Travis Barker’s band Blink-182 on Friday at the band’s Madison Square Garden show in New York City.

The Poosh founder showed off her new and shorter-than-ever haircut that she debuted a few weeks ago on Instagram. Kardashian walked out of her midtown hotel wearing a black Blink-182 T-shirt underneath a pair of white Carhartt overalls. The jumpsuit featured thick straps, two golden buttons on the side and the brand’s logo on the front pockets.

Kourtney Kardashian is seen on May 19, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

The reality TV star added some contrast to the predominantly white look with a black Birkin 30 bag in black leather and a pair of simple gold round earrings and a red manicure.

On her feet, Kardashian opted to match her Carhartt jumpsuit with a pair of pointed-toe white shoes. Although the heels were not visible because of the trouser’s floor-sweeping length, it is likely they featured a stiletto heel, as it is one of her go-to silhouettes, especially for date nights and public appearances.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen on May 19, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s choices go from her favorite pair of Prada’s lug-sole boots to Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by high fashion brands Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and Tom Ford. When she’s off-duty, she often favors sneakers from casual brands including Converse, Veja and New Balance.

Watch Kourtney Kardashian’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery